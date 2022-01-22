Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.