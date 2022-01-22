Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,399,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,635 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $79,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

