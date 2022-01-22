Honest Trading 14.4% Higher This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Honest has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $853,735.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.79 or 0.06868154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,325.38 or 0.99647192 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.