Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.49.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.
HOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
