Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

