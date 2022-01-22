HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.32) to GBX 480 ($6.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.50) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 535 ($7.30) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 501 ($6.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of £102.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 455.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 422.26. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 519.30 ($7.09).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($228,890.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

