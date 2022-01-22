Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 283.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 225,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $179,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

