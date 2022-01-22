Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $44,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 36.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,530,000 after purchasing an additional 190,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $375.25 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Barclays cut their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.60.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

