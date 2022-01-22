Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,715 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,391.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 263,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 245,931 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 127,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 42,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

