Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares has a payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

HBAN stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

