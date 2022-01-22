Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.02

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.42. Hypera shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 10,955 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.88.

About Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

