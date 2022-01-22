HyperCash (HC) Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and $2.02 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,165.77 or 1.00006649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00085047 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00270568 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016105 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00346343 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00153564 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007060 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001532 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

