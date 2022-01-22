iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 330.3 days.

OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $63.71 on Friday. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAFNF. upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.72.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.