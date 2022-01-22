ICHI Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.04 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $43.04 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $10.36 or 0.00029128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.42 or 0.06911167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,523.94 or 0.99906371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003329 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,155,466 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

