Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $284.41

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.41 ($3.88) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.41). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.51), with a volume of 544,421 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDEA shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.78) to GBX 365 ($4.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.98) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.37. The stock has a market cap of £754.78 million and a P/E ratio of 856.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.12%.

About Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

