Idena 1-Day Volume Hits $310,996.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $310,996.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,756,662 coins and its circulating supply is 56,394,905 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

