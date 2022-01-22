Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDRSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

