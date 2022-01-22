Ignis Achieves Market Cap of $11.20 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Ignis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ignis has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $175,297.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.12 or 0.06950743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,040.30 or 0.99649805 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

