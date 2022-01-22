Illuvium (ILV) Market Cap Hits $353.41 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $353.41 million and $40.11 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $549.71 or 0.01587033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.37 or 0.06745139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00057915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,462.72 or 0.99494235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003337 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars.

