Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

