IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $520.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

