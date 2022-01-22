IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of HMST opened at $51.83 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.