IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.