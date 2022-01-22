IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 62.3% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 115,335 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 51.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at $1,868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 52.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tennant news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNC opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

