Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of INGN stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.