Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $12,905,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ASAN opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Asana by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

