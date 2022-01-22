Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 61,994 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 61,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73.

On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.

CRCT stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,213,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cricut by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

