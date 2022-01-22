Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 61,994 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 61,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08.
- On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.
CRCT stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,213,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cricut by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
