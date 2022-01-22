Insider Buying: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Acquires 260,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Charles Claude Downie acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,462.50.

CVE:EPL opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.88 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.31.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

