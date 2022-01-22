Insider Buying: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Acquires 260,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Charles Claude Downie acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,462.50.
CVE:EPL opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.88 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.31.
About Eagle Plains Resources
See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.