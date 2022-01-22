Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $87,609.72 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FOLD opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. The business had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

