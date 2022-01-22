Insider Selling: Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO Sells $116,400.00 in Stock

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MULN opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01. Mullen Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.87.
