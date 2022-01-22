Insider Selling: Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO Sells $116,400.00 in Stock

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MULN opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01. Mullen Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

