Insider Selling: Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Director Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Washington Federal stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.