Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

IIIN opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.48. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Insteel Industries by 131.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Insteel Industries by 105.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 27.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

