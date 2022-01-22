INT (INT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, INT has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. INT has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $751,099.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00265017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

