Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $65.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Shares of IART stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,725 shares of company stock worth $5,707,586 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 41,619 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

