Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on IAS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,018. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $5,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $2,058,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $8,232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $4,086,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.