Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Citigroup

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.48.

Intel stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

