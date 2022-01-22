Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

IFSPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Interfor alerts:

OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. Interfor has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.