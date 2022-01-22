International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of International Bancshares worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after acquiring an additional 77,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.