International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.32. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

