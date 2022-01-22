Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ISNPY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

