Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $372.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $269.53 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 705,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,605,000 after purchasing an additional 473,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,451,000 after purchasing an additional 390,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 375,915 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

