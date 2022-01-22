Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVH opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

