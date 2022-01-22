ION (ION) Hits Market Cap of $310,325.81

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. ION has a total market cap of $310,325.81 and $4.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00173376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.01 or 0.00361181 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,688,710 coins and its circulating supply is 13,788,710 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.