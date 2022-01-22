iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 97.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $934,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,863,000 after acquiring an additional 63,605 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,334,000 after acquiring an additional 212,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 103,987.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $128.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.54. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

