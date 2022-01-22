Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce $109.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.16 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $116.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $405.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $420.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,680. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 273,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 183,943 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 54,101 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

