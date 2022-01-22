iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.