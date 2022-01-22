iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:REM)

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,539 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,340% compared to the typical daily volume of 350 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REM. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

BATS:REM opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27.

