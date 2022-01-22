iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

