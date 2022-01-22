iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,812 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,869,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,629,000.

SCZ opened at $69.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

