iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Reduced by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.10 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

