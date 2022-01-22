iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.37 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

